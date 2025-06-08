Alcaraz stuns Sinner in classic French Open final - Capital Sports
Carlos Alcaraz in action in the final of the French Open against Yannick Sinner. PHOTO/ROLAND-GARROS

Tennis

Alcaraz stuns Sinner in classic French Open final

Published

PARIS, France, June 8, 2025 – Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz recovered from two sets down – saving three championship points on the way – to beat Jannik Sinner in an incredible French Open men’s singles final.

Alcaraz’s reign on the Roland Garros clay looked to be over when world number one Sinner closed in on victory at 5-3 in the fourth set.

But the 22-year-old Spaniard showed extraordinary fight to win 4-6 6-7 (4-7) 6-4 7-6 (7-3) 7-6 (10-2) after five hours and 29 minutes – the longest French Open final in history.

In an electrifying atmosphere on Court Philippe Chatrier, Alcaraz produced the finest performance of his career to claim a fifth major title.

The world number two had never previously won a match after losing the opening two sets.

Alcaraz is the first man to win a Grand Slam title after saving match point since Novak Djokovic beat Roger Federer in the 2019 Wimbledon final.

Sinner, who was bidding for his maiden Roland Garros triumph, was denied his third successive major after a gruelling, gritty and glorious encounter.

The first Grand Slam showpiece between the two dominant players on the ATP Tour had been a tantalising prospect – and it surpassed the hype.

Both men pushed themselves – and each other to the limit – in a classic contest which showcased all of their shot-making, athleticism and resilience.

More to follow.

