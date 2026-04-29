EX NFL player Mauro dies aged 35

LONDON, United Kingdom, Apr 29 – Former NFL player Josh Mauro has died at the age of 35.

The British-born defensive end played 80 games between 2014 and 2021, most of them for the Arizona Cardinals.

His father Greg has confirmed on social media, external that he died last Thursday. His cause of death has not been revealed.

“We are heartbroken to learn of the passing of Josh Mauro,” the Cardinals said in a statement.

“Our thoughts are with his family, friends and all who knew him. We extend our deepest condolences to everyone grieving this loss.”

Mauro, who also played for the New York Giants, Oakland Raiders and Jacksonville Jaguars, was born in St Albans when his father worked in the UK. His family moved back to the USA when he was three.

Former Cardinals player and executive Adrian Wilson said: “I had the opportunity to be around Josh for several years with [coach Bruce Arians].

“[Josh was] always in shape, always ready to go wherever he got that call. One of the things I respected most about him, you could depend on him.”