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Harambee Starlets in training. PHOTO/HARAMBEE STARLETS

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Harambee Starlets To Face Seychelles In Los Angeles Olympic Qualifying Opener

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NAIROBI, Kenya, April 29, 2026 – Kenya’s journey to the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games has a starting point after the Harambee Starlets were drawn against Seychelles in the second round of the African Qualifiers, following the official draw conducted by CAF in Cairo on Wednesday afternoon.

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As one of the higher-ranked teams in the 35-nation field, the Starlets received a bye in the first round.

They will now launch their campaign in October 2026, facing a Seychelles side that will be eager to play the role of underdog spoiler.

The matchup against Seychelles (Match 31/32) is seen as a positive draw for the Kenyan side. While no international fixture can be taken lightly, the Starlets’ recent form makes them clear favorites to advance.

Should Kenya navigate past Seychelles, the road to Hollywood becomes significantly steeper. According to the tournament bracket, Kenya would likely face the winner of the Ghana vs. Mauritius/Djibouti bracket in February 2027 for the third round.

To secure one of the two coveted African slots for LA 2028, the Starlets must survive five rounds of home-and-away aggregate knockout matches, concluding in December 2027.

The second-round fixtures are scheduled to take place between October 5 and 13, 2026. This gives the technical bench ample time to monitor the progress of both local and foreign-based players during the upcoming league seasons.

Key Dates to Remember

2nd Round (vs. Seychelles): October 5–13, 2026

3rd Round: February 23 – March 6, 2027

4th Round: October 4–12, 2027

5th Round (The Final Decider): November 23 – December 4, 2027

With the destination set and the first opponent confirmed, the countdown to Los Angeles is officially on for the pride of Kenya.

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