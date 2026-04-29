Title Race Regenerated: Police Bullets Lead Slashed As Kisumu Sides Relegated From WPL

NAIROBI, Kenya – The Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Women’s Premier League title race has been thrown into chaos following the official expulsion and relegation of Kisumu-based sides Kisped Queens and Kisumu All Starlets.

The decision comes after both clubs failed to honor three league fixtures this season, a violation of FKF’s Rule 3.1.12 regarding walkovers.

As per league regulations, all second-leg results involving the two teams have been expunged from the records, a move that has drastically reshaped the standings and breathed new life into the chasing pack.

The administrative cleaning of the table has significantly impacted the lead held by defending champions Kenya Police Bullets. Before the points were expunged, the Bullets held a comfortable five-point cushion following their 3-0 derby win over Ulinzi Starlets.

However, under the revised standings, Kenya Police Bullets remain in 1st place but with their lead cut to just two points and Ulinzi Starlets sit in 2nd place, now trailing the leaders by a much more manageable margin.

Crucially, the Bullets still hold a game in hand, meaning the title remains in their control but the room for error has vanished overnight.

The relegation of Kisped and Kisumu All Starlets highlights a growing concern within the women’s game, the financial sustainability of self-sponsored clubs.

Both teams have struggled throughout the 2025/26 campaign, often citing the high cost of travel for away fixtures in Nairobi and Central Kenya as the primary reason for failing to turn up.

Kisumu All Starlets, a team with a rich history in the top flight, had been fighting a losing battle against mounting debt and logistical hurdles.

Their departure, along with Kisped, leaves a void in the talent-rich Lake Region and serves as a stark reminder of the urgent need for corporate sponsorship in the WPL.

With the two teams removed, the league now proceeds with a reduced field. This also means that the relegation battle at the bottom of the table has effectively ended for the remaining teams, as the two bottom slots have already been filled by the expelled sides.

For the Bullets, the mission remains a three-peat, but they will now head into their final fixtures with the shadow of Ulinzi Starlets looming much closer than they expected 48 hours ago.