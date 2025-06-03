McCarthy backs Wanyama recall, urges respect for national icon - Capital Sports
Harambee Stars skipper Victor Wanyama in training at the Moi Sports Centre Kasarani on November 10, 2020. PHOTO/FKF

Harambee Stars

McCarthy backs Wanyama recall, urges respect for national icon

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 3, 2025 – Harambee Stars head coach Benni McCarthy has called for more respect towards former captain Victor Wanyama.

McCarthy says Wanyama is a national icon who has put the country on the world map by virtue of playing for some of the top clubs in the universe.

“Victor Wanyama is someone this country has to respect. When it comes to football, he is someone who put the Kenyan name very high up on the map with his exploits at Celtic, Southampton and Tottenham…together with Michael Olunga and Mariga (McDonald),” the South African said.

Wanyama was recalled to the national team last week, ahead of this week’s international friendly against Chad in Morocco.

However, the decision stoked controversy, with a section of the Kenyan footballing community feeling that the midfield lynchpin is way past his best.

Since then, Wanyama has pulled out of the national team due to personal engagements in the United Kingdom.

Explaining his decision to recall him to the national team – four years after Wanyama’s retirement – McCarthy said his inclusion bodes well for the younger players.

“Who better to learn from than someone who has played at the highest level? Not only at the highest level but has also achieved so much. That was my reason for the inclusion of Wanyama but unfortunately he could not make it,” the former Bafana Bafana hitman said.

Moving on from Wanyama

Regardless, the gaffer is satisfied with the players he has called to camp as he kickstarts preparations for the Africa Nations Championships (CHAN) in August.

McCarthy says the friendly provides him with a great opportunity to take a keener look at certain foreign-based players.

“There are players I didn’t have much to see of them in the last camp and I felt it important to give them another opportunity to have a better look at them. I felt it was a good opportunity to have someone like Wilson (Lenkupae) who played in the two World Cup qualifiers but has not played many matches for his club since then. He is a fantastic player and I want to keep him around especially with the Afcon 2027 coming up,” he said.

McCarthy added: “Obviously, Mandela at Stellenbosch the same…he has not been playing much so this is an opportunity to marshall the young players and they can learn from him. Also for Adam Wilson who is coming from the UK…he is another player I haven’t had the luxury of looking at him. That is the reason for having the international players in the squad.”

Harambee Stars face the central Africans on Thursday in Rabat before meeting them once again, a week later, at the same venue.

