NBA Africa, Opportunity International unveil new basketball court in Nairobi

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 28, 2025 – NBA Africa and Opportunity International unveiled a new outdoor basketball court at Loiswell Academy in Nairobi on Tuesday evening.

The court was unveiled at a ribbon cutting ceremony by NBA Kenya Country Operations Lead Michael Finley, Opportunity International Board of Directors Member Ken Wathome, Opportunity International Executive Vice President, International Programs and Capital Solutions Randy Kurtz, Loiswell Academy Founder and Director Lois Mbugua and former NBA player Hasheem Thabeet.

Boys and Girls getting coached during the Jr. NBA/Jr. WNBA clinic. PHOTO/ VINCENT OTIENO OORO

Opportunity International is a global nonprofit organization that develops innovative programs that use financial services, training and support to address some of the greatest challenges facing those living in poverty around the world.

Hasheem Thabeet coaching the boys and girls during the Jr. NBA/Jr. WNBA clinic. PHOTO/VINCENT OTIENO OORO

The event was followed by a Jr. NBA/Jr. WNBA clinic for 100 boys and girls aged 16 and under.