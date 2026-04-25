Turkey To Return To F1 Calendar In 2027

LONDON, United Kingdom, Apr 25 – The Turkish Grand Prix will return to the Formula 1 calendar in 2027 for the first time in six years.

The event will run on the Istanbul Park circuit until at least 2031.

The track is where Lewis Hamilton clinched his record-equalling seventh world drivers’ title in 2020.

Turkey held a grand prix from 2005 to 2011 before dropping off the schedule, alhough it returned for two years in 2020-21 when F1 needed venues to fill the calendar during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The addition of Turkey does not mean that the F1 calendar will expand beyond 24 races.

The event will slot in as contracts for other races expire, or move to a rotational basis.

The Belgian Grand Prix, for example, is starting a new contract where it hosts four races in six years between 2026-31.

Turkey’s president Recep Tayyip Erdogan said: “Formula 1 ranks among the world’s foremost sporting events, distinguished by its spectacle, its young fan base, and its leadership in automotive technologies.

“In our country, too, Formula 1 enjoys a broad following across all age groups – especially among our youth – with a truly passionate fanbase.

“The races reach nearly 19 million people in our country, while around 7.5 million follow them closely on social media.

“I regard Turkey’s return to the Formula 1 calendar as a clear reflection of the strong confidence placed in our country – in our robust organisational capacity, in our modern sports and healthcare infrastructure, and, of course, in the renowned hospitality of the Turkish nation.”

F1 president Stefano Domenicali said: “We are delighted to be returning to the incredible and vibrant city of Istanbul from 2027 to thrill all our fans in Turkey and around the world on one of the most exciting and challenging circuits in Formula 1.

“As a city, Istanbul represents a cultural gateway between Europe and Asia, offering a unique blend of history and tradition with a forward-thinking approach to sport, business, and entertainment.”