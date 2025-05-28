Lionesses boss Mwanja named interim head coach at KCB Rugby

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 28, 2025 – Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) Rugby have appointed Dennis ‘Ironman’ Mwanja as interim head coach, replacing Oliver Mang’eni.

In a statement, club chair James Mugo said the change is part of efforts to ensure the eight-time Kenya Cup champions roar again after a period of lull.

“We are looking at continually rebuilding the team to get back to winning ways. The Club seeks to continue contributing positively to the game of rugby in Kenya and sustain its position as a top tier playing club. Key to this is having a team that is ‘firing on all cylinders.’ After productive discussions with the coaching team, we have made a painful but aligned decision to make changes in the tech bench,” Mugo said.

Mang’eni, who succeeded longtime tactician Curtis Olago at the beginning of last season, will now depart the club following the expiry of his contract on June 30, this year.

Also vacating their respective positions include Backs Coach Darwin Mukidza, and Team Manager Priscilla Amollo Ong’ombe, whose contracts are also set to lapse.

Mwanja has been a mainstay at KCB, having played for the bankers in 2008-2012 before retiring in 2014.

Upon hanging his boots, Mwanja then joined the bankers’ technical bench, serving as an assistant to Olago.

Until his appointment, he was head coach of the club’s 7s side.

He is also the head coach of the national women’s rugby 7s team — the Kenya Lionesses.

Hard task ahead

The former Shujaa player has the unenviable task of resuscitating the team’s fortunes, following a drab season in which they ended trophyless.

They lost 31-8 to Menengai Oilers in the Kenya Cup semis at their Ruaraka Sports Club backyard on March 29 — two weeks after losing 25-21 to Kabras Sugar RFC in the Enterprise Cup semis.

The latest heartbreaks notwithstanding, Mugo maintains the bankers remain a force to reckon with.

“The Club remains a formidable force in the local rugby scene. Our ambition is

to reclaim the Kenya Cup and Enterprise Cup titles as well as to continue

churning out players to the national team. With that in mind, we have to ensure

that we lay the right foundation for a successful future,” he said.