Liverpool's Mo Salah celebrates his goal. PHOTO/LIVERPOOL FC X

English Premiership

I can play until I’m 40 – Salah

Published

LIVERPOOL, England, May 28, 2025 – Mohamed Salah says he can play until he is 40 years old and is still in talks about a possible future move to the Saudi Pro League.

The Liverpool forward, 32, had a superb season, scoring 29 goals and delivering 18 assists as the Reds won the Premier League title.

Sources told BBC Sport that Salah was in line to earn at least £500m in Saudi Arabia before he decided to sign a new contract at Anfield last month after a season of speculation.

Speaking to Egyptian television channel ON Sports, external before supporters were injured when a car ploughed into crowds at the club’s trophy parade on Monday, Salah said: “I will stop playing when I have that feeling.

“If you ask me for my opinion, I think I can play until the age of 39 or 40 but if I felt before that I wanted to stop, I would quit. I have achieved a lot of things.

“My contract was up at Liverpool and I would have gone to Saudi but we finalised the deal with Liverpool.”

Salah has scored 186 Premier League goals for Liverpool and Chelsea and sits fifth on the all-time list – one goal behind former Newcastle and Manchester United striker Andrew Cole.

The Egypt international has indicated he could still play in the Middle East after his contract at Anfield expires in 2027.

“I still have a good relationship with them and I always stay in contact with them. Yes, we were talking to each other,” he added, with reference to clubs in Saudi.

“I don’t know what is going to happen but I am happy here in Liverpool and I am staying here for the next two years. Then I will see what I will do next.”

