America's Jonah Koech wins the men's 1500m. PHOTO/WANDA DIAMOND LEAGUE

Athletics

Cheruiyot claims second in Rabat Diamond League as America’s Koech takes top honour

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25, 2025 – Jonah Koech stole in in the dying embers to win the men’s 1500m in a thrilling contest at the fourth leg of Diamond League in Rabat on Sunday night.

The Kenyan-born American made the most of Azeddine Habz’s withering energy to cross the finish line first, clocking a personal best and meet record of  3:31.43.

World Cross Country mixed relay champion Reynold Cheruiyot — who won the men’s 5000m in last week’s Doha Diamond League — finished second in a season’s best of 3:31.78.

Another Kenyan, Festus Lagat, came third in a personal best of 3:32.06.

Koech was until April 2021 eligible to run for Kenya, having won silver in the 2015 Africa Junior Championships in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia (men’s 800m).

