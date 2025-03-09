NOC-K's SG Mutuku Elected Unopposed To Retain ANOCA Zone 5 Sec Gen Seat - Capital Sports
NOC-K Secretary General Francis Mutuku making his address at the Team Kenya Award Gala. Photo/TEAM KENYA

Sports

NOC-K’s SG Mutuku Elected Unopposed To Retain ANOCA Zone 5 Sec Gen Seat

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 9 – National Olympic Committee of Kenya Secretary General Francis Mutuku on Sunday retained his seat as the Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa (ANOCA) Zone 5 General Secretary after being elected unopposed.

Donald Rukare, the boss of Olympic Committee of Uganda won the President seat after garnering 8 votes against his Ethiopian counterpart Gayo Ashebir who received 2 during the elections held on the sidelines of the General Assembly in Addis Ababa.

Alice Umulinga from Rwanda was elected as the Vice President, while South Sudanese’s Tong Chor Malek Deran captured the treasurer’s post.  

Completing the executive Board are the committee members; Bigirimana Salvator from Burundi, Michael Teklemichael from Eritrea and Somalia’s Mohamed Abdow Haji.

From L-R Humphrey Kayange, Paul Tergat and Francis Mutuku in Addis Ababa attending the ANOCA Zone 5 General Assembly on Sunday March 9, 2025.

Mutuku, who is on the race to succeed legendary Paul Tergat as the National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) President in the April polls was elated to serve the 11-member East Africa Countries.

“It’s a great privilege and honour for opportunity to serve our 11 countries on Olympic activities. Our objective is to raise the standards of sports across all disciplines, to ensures we are well represented at the prestigious Olympic Games,” Mutuku told Capital Sport.

Also present were Tergat and rugby legend Humphrey Kayange who are both International Olympic Committee of Kenya (IOC) member.

