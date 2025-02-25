Luke who’s back! Tusker re-sign former player Namanda from Ingwe

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, February 25, 2025 – Tusker have re-signed former winger Luke Namanda from AFC Leopards.

Namanda joined Ingwe at the beginning of last season, having spent two years at Rwandese top side Musanze, who he joined in 2021 from the Brewers.

The 32-year-old lifted the FKF Premier League with Tusker in 2020 before his departure to Rwanda.

Before joining Ingwe in 2023, Tusker were reportedly eyeing his signature before the felines ultimately won the battle.

The Ingotse High School alumnus has also played for West Kenya Sugar FC, Elburgon, Timsales FC, Kakamega Homeboyz and Nzoia Sugar.

https://x.com/tusker_fc/status/1894329224242090262

He is the second arrival at Ruaraka Grounds after Ugandan midfielder Dennis Iguma, with reports further linking the brewers to Nzoia Sugar’s Ian Simiyu.

Tusker currently sit second on the log with 39 points, two behind leaders Kenya Police and three more than third-placed Gor Mahia.

They face Shabana in a mid-week league encounter on Wednesday.