Connect with us

Valentine’s Day Bonus: How to Secure Your Bonus on Odibets

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 14 – Valentine’s day is here. A day when couples, friends and loved ones appreciate each other by sharing love and thoughtful gifts.

Odibets, one of Kenya’s leading betting firms, has unveiled a new promo christened ‘Mapenzi ni 50/50′ that will see their customers receive Valentine’s bonuses.

Through the promo, customers will have their stakes/cashbet amounts doubled. To participate, one must place a cash bet (single or multibet) with a stake of Sh50 or more on Odi League and Ligi Nare(Virtual football games), with combined odds totalling 3.99 or more. They will automatically be awarded a Sh50 bonus.

The promo prize will be credited participant’s Odibets’ account as a bonus. The promotion is open to both new and existing customers. Odibets, which is known for its unique crash game experience, recently launched Aviator Challenges that have seen punters walk away with free bets of up to Sh10,000 just from playing the Aviator game.

The Challenges require one to complete certain tasks as they play the Aviator game on the Odibets platform.

