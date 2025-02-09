Why Imbali departure is a blessing for Kariobangi Sharks

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, February 9, 2025 – Kariobangi Sharks head coach William ‘Kanu’ Muluya says the departure of midfield marshall Keith Imbali opens a pathway into the starting 11 for young players in the team.

Muluya says Imbali’s exit to Shabana FC is a blessing in disguise, contrary to what many may describe as a huge loss to the slum boys.

“True…he was a good player but now he has left the club. I cannot say much about him but I believe that his departure has opened up space for other promising young players to come through. We have a number of them and with him (Imbali) gone, this is now the chance for them to show what they have got,” the gaffer said.

The Eastleigh High School alumnus sealed a move to Tore Bobe at the beginning of this week, bringing an end to a chase that – according to Shabana – began last season. Shabana’s new signing Keith Imbali with club secretary general Elizaphan Kerama. PHOTO/SHABANA FC KENYA

Imbali has been a pivotal part of the slumboys’ midfield for the past three seasons and his wizardry on the ball has further enforced Sharks’ reputation as the ‘Brighton’ of the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League.

Muluya is only too happy to continue providing a platform for talents to strut their stuff as they spring up to greener pastures outside the country.

“I would say, for these lads to go on and play outside and shine, that would be a win for Kenya, not for myself as a coach. When we have many of these players succeeding at the highest level, then the biggest winner will be Harambee Stars. As Sharks, it is our responsibility to give them a platform to grow and realise their potential. We are only too happy to play that role,” he said.

Keeping Leopards at bay

Muluya was speaking in the aftermath of a barren draw with AFC Leopards in the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League encounter at the Dandora Stadium on Sunday evening.

AFC Leopards’ Victor Omune tackles Kariobangi Sharks’ Byron Otieno. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

It was their fourth draw in the last five games and their third consecutive, following a 1-1 draw and another goalless draw against Bidco United and Shabana, respectively.

The result leaves them 13th on the log with 22 points, only four points above safety.

Regardless of their precarious situation, Muluya was content with the result of the afternoon.

“Considering they had their fans in full attendance on the afternoon, I wouldn’t look at the result as two points dropped rather a point gained. Both teams had great chances to score and I feel that it was an entertaining game from both sides,” he said.

Sharks’ next encounter is a midweek game against Posta Rangers.