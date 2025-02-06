Schmidt to leave Australia role after Championship - Capital Sports
Australia coach Joe Schmidt

Schmidt to leave Australia role after Championship

Published

SYDNEY, Australia, February 6, 2025 – Australia head coach Joe Schmidt will leave his role with the Wallabies at the end of the Rugby Championship in October after signing a new short-term deal.

The former Ireland boss replaced Eddie Jones as Australia’s head coach in 2023.

Schmidt’s previous deal would have seen him leave the role at the end of the three-Test series against the British and Irish Lions, which runs from July to August.

But the Kiwi has signed a new short-term deal that will see him take charge of the Rugby Championship campaign between August and October before stepping down.

“After noting the positive impact Joe has made with the Wallabies’ playing and coaching staff, we were keen that he stay on after the Lions series,” Peter Horne, Australia’s director of high performance, said in a statement.

Horne added that Schmidt had “made it clear” he wanted to spend more time with his family and was not open to a longer-term deal which could have seen him remain in charge until the 2027 World Cup.

Schmidt, 59, led Ireland to three Six Nations titles during his six years in charge between 2013 and 2019.

After a brief stint as a selector for New Zealand, he replaced Jones as Australia head coach and helped the Wallabies to six victories in his 13 matches in charge.

Rugby Australia, who are seeking their fifth new head coach in six years, hope to replace Schmidt by the end of 2025.

