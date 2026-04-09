Robertson To Leave Liverpool At The End Of The Season

LONDON, United Kingdom, Apr 9 – Andy Robertson will leave Liverpool at the end of the season when his contract expires in the summer, the club has announced.

Robertson, 32, joined the Reds from Hull City in 2017 for £8m and has won two Premier League titles and the Champions League during his time on Merseyside.

In a video announcing his decision, the Scotland captain said: “I think now’s the time for me to move on”.

The defender added: “The nine years I’ll look back on with a big smile on my face.”

Robertson was a target for Tottenham during the January transfer window, with a deal agreed in principle between the clubs.

However, Liverpool decided they were not able to proceed with the move because the club was unable to recall Kostas Tsimikas from his loan at Roma.

Robertson has found his first-team opportunities limited this season under head coach Arne Slot with the arrival of Hungary left-back Milos Kerkez, who joined from Bournemouth on a long-term contract last year for £40m.

While he has spent more time on the bench during this campaign – he has started just six top-flight games – Robertson said he hoped the supporters are “proud of the left-back they’re seeing perform week in, week out”.

He has made 373 appearances for Liverpool and has won a total of nine trophies while playing at Anfield.

“This club means everything to me, the fans mean everything to me, the people connected to the club mean everything to me,” said Robertson.

“I think I owe it to them still to, until my very last day, I’ll give everything to this football club, which I’ve done over the last nine years and I’m very proud of that.

“The time to have the emotional farewell and tell the fans and the people connected to this club what they mean to me, that will come closer to the end. I don’t think I’m quite ready for that yet.”

Liverpool are fifth in the Premier League table and face Fulham at Anfield at Saturday.

It has been a difficult campaign for Slot’s side, and a 4-0 FA Cup quarter-final defeat by Manchester City last weekend was followed by a 2-0 loss to Paris St-Germain in the last eight of the Champions League on Wednesday.

The news Robertson will be leaving comes after Egypt forward Mohamed Salah, 33, announced he too will depart Liverpool at the end of the season.

Both of them joined the club in the same transfer window and have been key players during the Reds’ return to success in recent years.

Robertson also formed a formidable partnership with fellow full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold, who left Liverpool for Real Madrid last summer.

He is sixth on the list for most Premier League assists since the start of the 2017-18 season with 56, while Alexander-Arnold has eight more with 64 and Salah is top with 92.

On his time at the club, he said he would “let other people say if I’m a Liverpool legend or not”, adding: “But from minute one I came into this football club, I wanted to be successful.

“I wanted to try to bring trophies back to this football club, try to help put us back onto a place where I believe this football club belongs.

“I’m very proud that I’ve been a part of fantastic teams that have been able to do that.”