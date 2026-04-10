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Mohamed El-Shenawy was in Egypt's 2018 World Cup squad and played in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations

Football

Egypt Goalkeeper Banned For Striking Referee

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CAIRO, Egypt, Apr 10 – Al-Ahly goalkeeper Mohamed El-Shenawy has been given a four-match ban for striking a referee on the head following a 1-1 draw with Ceramica Cleopatra in the Egyptian Pro League.

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The Egypt international, who was on the bench for Tuesday’s game, was angered by Al-Ahly not being awarded a penalty for a handball in added time.

“A four-match ban and fine of 50,000 Egyptian pounds (£700) for assaulting the referee by pushing or pulling [use of the hand without violence],” said a league statement on El-Shenawy’s punishment.

The 37-year-old was Egypt’s first-choice goalkeeper at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations and is expected to be in his country’s squad for this summer’s World Cup in north America.

He will now be sidelined until the final week of the league play-offs, when the competition’s top seven teams face each other in a Championship round.

Defending champions Al-Ahly are third after one match in the play-offs on 41 points, five points behind leaders Zamalek.

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