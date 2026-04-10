Experience the key as KCB name squad for Africa Club Volleyball Championships

NAIROBI, Kenya, April 10, 2026 – KCB Women’s Volleyball team coach Japheth Munala has named a strong 14-woman squad for the Africa Club Championships in Cairo, Egypt.

The team is an exuberance of experience, packed with players who are no strangers to this level of competition.

Led by longtime national team captain Mercy Moim, alongside Esther Mutinda, Juliana Namutira, Pauline Chemtai and Mildred Cherop, the bankers will be no pushovers for any opponent they will encounter at the tournament.

Particularly, the return of Mutinda and Cherop — the latter after a one-year stint in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) — couldn’t have come at a better time when the bankers need all the experience they can get.

KCB has won the continental gong on two occasions, the last being in 2022.

Since then, they have come so close, yet fallen so far of glory; last year, their dreams billowed in the quarters courtesy of a 3-1 loss to eventual champions Zamalek.

Speaking at the flagoff ceremony on Friday, assistant coach David Kinga said the past setbacks have only inspired the girls to come back stronger in this year’s edition.

KCB Head of Treasury Sales, Asenath Mogaka, joined by the KCB Women’s Volleyball Team Captain Mercy Moim and Technical Advisor Paul Bitok, during the official flag-off ceremony for the team as they depart for Egypt for the 2026 African Club Championship at Kencom, Nairobi, on April 10, 2026.

“We have had good preparations, and the players are motivated heading into this tournament. The competition will be tough, but we are ready to give our best and fight for a strong finish,” Kinga said.

At the same time, KCB Group Director, Marketing and Communication, Rosalind Gichuru said the competition is a chance for the players to showcase their sporting excellence.

“This championship provides a vital continental platform for our players to showcase their talent, compete at the highest level, and position Kenya as a powerhouse in African volleyball. As KCB, we remain committed to supporting sports excellence and giving our athletes opportunities to shine beyond our borders,” she said.

The tournament, which has attracted 24 teams, serves off on Saturday, April 11, through to April 24.

Apart from KCB, Kenya will be represented by Kenya Pipeline and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

Final squad: Mercy Moim, ⁠Juliana Namutira, ⁠Sharleen Maywa, Deborah Jesang, ⁠Belinda Barasa, ⁠Mildred Cherop, ⁠Pauline Chemtai, Sharon Serem, ⁠Lincy Jeruto, ⁠Josephine Kataa,⁠ ⁠Josephine Wafula,⁠ ⁠Malyne Terry, ⁠Esther Mutinda, and ⁠Fridah Boke.