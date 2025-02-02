Cunha signs Wolves deal as goal celebration sends message - Capital Sports
Cunha celebrates his hatrick

English Premiership

Cunha signs Wolves deal as goal celebration sends message

Published

LONDON, England, February 2, 2025 – Some fans could have been forgiven for thinking Saturday’s game against Aston Villa would be Matheus Cunha’s last in a Wolves shirt.

The Brazil forward, 25, has scored 11 goals in 23 Premier League games for Wolves this season, but had been linked with a move away from Molineux in the past month.

With the transfer window closing on Monday evening, it looked like Cunha could have left with a brilliant farewell goal, curling past Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez to seal a 2-0 win in the West Midlands derby.

But his celebration was telling as he pointed to the Wolves crest on his shirt, blew kisses to the crowd and appeared to mimic signing a contract.

A few hours later he did it for real, with Wolves announcing at 22:15 GMT that Cunha had signed a new four-and-a-half-year contract.

Head coach Vitor Pereira said after the game – which lifted Wolves out of the bottom three – the former Atletico Madrid forward is “committed” to the club and determined to ensure they begin next season in the top flight.

“He knows in the future he can play for the best teams in England, but he’s committed with us,” Pereira told BBC Match of the Day.

“He has the conscience that it is very important if he leaves, to leave the club in the Premier League.

“He has this quality. He is a special player. He has the quality to get the ball and create a goal alone.”

Wolves initially signed Cunha on loan from Atletico Madrid in December 2022 in a deal that had the potential to reach £35m.

He began his professional career with Swiss club Sion in 2017, and has also played for RB Leipzig and Hertha Berlin in Germany.

After Cunha’s new contract was announced, Wolves chairman Jeff Shi said: “We can all see his quality on the pitch, but off it he’s developed into a leader of the group, and we’re delighted that he’s signed a new contract.

“It’s always important to us that we reward our strongest and most impactful players, and Matheus deserves this new deal.

In this article:
