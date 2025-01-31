Maybets unveils 'Bet Bila Bundle' program - Capital Sports
NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 31 – Leading betting firm Maybets, has launched an exciting new feature: Bet Bila Bundle. This revolutionary service allows punters to access the Maybets platform and play their favorite games, including the highly popular Aviator, without the need for data bundles.

All you need is a charged device and a winning spirit, and Maybets takes care of the rest. Whether you’re placing bets on your favorite teams or riding the adrenaline rush of Aviator, Maybets ensures your focus remains on the thrill of the game and not on running out of data.

With Bet Bila Bundle, punters can enjoy seamless access to all Maybets services for free.

“Maybets is all about empowering our customers by eliminating barriers to play. Bet Bila Bundle ensures that punters can enjoy seamless betting and gaming without worrying about data costs. This is a first-of-its-kind innovation designed to put our players first,” says Christopher Onyango, Head of Product and Marketing at Maybets.

Aviator, the chart-topping crash game that’s taken Kenya by storm, is now more accessible than ever. All you need to do is log in, stake, and let the game take off no bundles required.

And with Maybets covering the cost of data, the only focus will be watching the multiplier climb and deciding when to cash out!

Maybets has always been at the forefront of gaming innovation, delivering unmatched experiences and unbeatable offers. From jaw-dropping bonuses to user-friendly features, the platform continuously raises the bar. With Bet Bila Bundle, Maybets cements its place as Kenya’s most trusted betting brand, ensuring no punter is left behind due to data constraints.

How to Get Started with Bet Bila Bundle

  1. Sign up or  Log in to your Maybets account on your fully charged device.
  2. Start exploring the platform, placing bets, and playing Aviatorall without data bundles.
  3. Enjoy uninterrupted gaming with the peace of mind that Maybets has got you covered.

