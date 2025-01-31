Duran completes £71m Saudi move from Aston Villa

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 31, 2025 – Striker Jhon Duran has joined Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr from Aston Villa in a deal that could be worth up to £71m.

The 21-year-old Colombian will join new team-mates Cristiano Ronaldo and Sadio Mane in Riyadh.

“Aston Villa can confirm that Jhon Duran has joined Al Nassr,” the club said.

“Everyone at Aston Villa would like to wish Jhon all the best in the next step of his professional career.”

Duran was an unused substitute in Villa’s 4-2 Champions League win over Celtic on Wednesday, a result which booked their spot in the last 16 of the competition.

Duran joined Villa from Chicago Fire for £18m in January 2023 but has been linked with a move away since last summer, with West Ham long-term admirers.

He has scored 12 goals in 29 games for Villa this season and 20 in 78 appearances – but only seven of those have been league starts.

Duran’s departure leaves Ollie Watkins as Villa’s only main striker, with the England international the subject of an approach from Arsenal this week.

Villa, who travel to Wolves in the Premier League on Saturday, have no intention of allowing Watkins to leave.

Boss Unai Emery said on Wednesday: “I don’t want [to sell]. It is good news to have offers from other clubs. We want to keep our sporting objective through the players we have in the squad.

“Every player can be in the market if it is good for the player and the club. To get this deal we are going to be demanding. Watkins is our striker.”

Villa have signed forward Donyell Malen from Borussia Dortmund during the window but he is widely viewed as a replacement for Moussa Diaby, who joined Al-Ittihad in the summer.