Duran completes £71m Saudi move from Aston Villa - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Aston Villa's Jhon Duran in action against Fulham. PHOTO/ASTON VILLA X

English Premiership

Duran completes £71m Saudi move from Aston Villa

Published

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 31, 2025 – Striker Jhon Duran has joined Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr from Aston Villa in a deal that could be worth up to £71m.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The 21-year-old Colombian will join new team-mates Cristiano Ronaldo and Sadio Mane in Riyadh.

“Aston Villa can confirm that Jhon Duran has joined Al Nassr,” the club said.

“Everyone at Aston Villa would like to wish Jhon all the best in the next step of his professional career.”

Duran was an unused substitute in Villa’s 4-2 Champions League win over Celtic on Wednesday, a result which booked their spot in the last 16 of the competition.

Duran joined Villa from Chicago Fire for £18m in January 2023 but has been linked with a move away since last summer, with West Ham long-term admirers.

He has scored 12 goals in 29 games for Villa this season and 20 in 78 appearances – but only seven of those have been league starts.

Duran’s departure leaves Ollie Watkins as Villa’s only main striker, with the England international the subject of an approach from Arsenal this week.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Villa, who travel to Wolves in the Premier League on Saturday, have no intention of allowing Watkins to leave.

Boss Unai Emery said on Wednesday: “I don’t want [to sell]. It is good news to have offers from other clubs. We want to keep our sporting objective through the players we have in the squad.

“Every player can be in the market if it is good for the player and the club. To get this deal we are going to be demanding. Watkins is our striker.”

Villa have signed forward Donyell Malen from Borussia Dortmund during the window but he is widely viewed as a replacement for Moussa Diaby, who joined Al-Ittihad in the summer.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2025 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved