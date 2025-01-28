Battle lines drawn as East Africans Uganda Tanzania land same Group in AFCON 2025

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 28 – East Africa representatives Uganda and Tanzania have been handed a tough group in the CAF Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2025 draw conducted Monday night in Rabat.

Both Uganda and Tanzania are in Group C where thy will take on three-time champions Nigeria and 2004 winners Tunisia in the continental showpiece slated for December in Morocco.

Hosts, Morocco will kick off the 35th edition of the tournament with a clash against Comoros in Group A on Sunday, 21 December 2025 before facing Mali and 2012 champions Zambia.

Heading to their 20th CAF AFCON appearance, the Atlas Lions have the stage perfectly set for them to end what has been a 49-year continental drought, having last lifted the title in 1976 at the Ethiopia edition.

Despite this being their 20th appearance, the Atlas Lions of Morocco who are touted as favourites last reached the semi-finals in 2004 where they were edged by Tunisia.

Boasting an array of talent under the tutelage of Walid Regragui, who led them to the semi-finals of the FIFA World Cup, the hosts will be aiming for nothing less than an opening victory.

Their opponents will certainly be no pushovers as proven at the last TotalEnergies CAF AFCON, where the competition was significantly narrowed.

The 2025 edition marks The Coelacanths’ second appearance after last appearing in the 2021 edition where they impressively reached the Round of 16.

Interestingly, Comoros’ second group match in the 2021 edition was a 2-0 loss to Morocco, a result that will linger in the back of their minds as they aim to avenge their defeat in front of a packed Moroccan fan base.

Under the guidance of Canadian born coach, Stefano Cusin the islanders will be hoping to send shockwaves across the continent with a result against the tournament hosts and favourites.

Defending champions Ivory Coast are in group F alongside five-time champions Cameroon, Gabon and Mozambique while record seven-time winners Egypt will face South Africa, Angola and Zimbabwe in Group B.