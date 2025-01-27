England nine Mitchell set to be fit for Ireland - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Alex Mitchell in action for Northampton Saints. PHOTO/NORTHAMPTON SPORT

Rugby

England nine Mitchell set to be fit for Ireland

Published

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 27, 2025 – Scrum-half Alex Mitchell is set to be fit for England’s Six Nations meeting with Ireland in Dublin on Saturday.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The 27-year-old had been a doubt with a knee problem but took a full part in training in Girona, Spain on Monday morning.

Mitchell was one of England’s key players in the first part of 2024 but missed the Autumn Nations Series because of a neck injury.

England face double defending champions Ireland on Saturday at Aviva Stadium.

Mitchell’s return to fitness means club-mate Henry Pollock drops out of the 36-man squad, and he has left Girona to join up with England Under-20s.

England boss Steve Borthwick was hit by a string of withdrawals at the start of last week, with Jamie George, Alex Coles, Alex Dombrandt and Jack van Poortvliet all dropping out of the squad.

But Mitchell’s fitness is a major boost as England look to win in Dublin for the first time since 2019.

Borthwick is expected to select Marcus Smith to partner Mitchell at half-back, after the Harlequins playmaker wore the number 10 shirt throughout the summer and autumn.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Henry Slade and Ollie Lawrence look set to pair up at centre for the 11th consecutive Test, with Freddie Steward set to start at full-back in place of the injured George Furbank.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2025 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved