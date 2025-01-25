Antony joins Real Betis on loan until end of season

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom, January 25, 2025 – Manchester United winger Antony has joined La Liga side Real Betis on loan until the end of the season.

The 24-year-old Brazilian signed for United from Ajax in August 2022 for £81.3m – the second most expensive player in the club’s history behind Paul Pogba.

He has scored 12 goals in 96 appearances for United but has only scored once in the Premier League since April 2023.

United sources say the deal is covering a minimum of 84% of Antony’s salary, which is over £100,000 per week.

He remains under contract at Old Trafford until 2027.

“Everybody at United would like to wish Antony the best of luck for his spell in Seville,” said the Old Trafford club.

Antony started brightly under former United manager Erik ten Hag – also his previous boss at Ajax – by scoring three goals in his opening three league games.

However, after failing to live up to his transfer fee, Antony has struggled for first-team opportunities and this season has featured in just 13 of United’s 33 games in all competitions.