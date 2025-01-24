Burial date confirmed for Kenyan athlete Joan Jepngetich - Capital Sports
Family and friends of U.S. based Kenyan athlete Joan Jepngetich after receiving her body at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport

Athletics

Burial date confirmed for Kenyan athlete Joan Jepngetich

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 24 – Kenyan athlete Joan Jepngetich, who passed away on December 26 in a road crash in the United States, will be laid to rest on January 28 (Tuesday next week).

The 22-year-old’s body was airlifted to Kenya on Thursday night where it was received by family and friends as well as Athletics Kenya (AK) officials.

Speaking at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) AK’s Chief Administrative officer Susan Kamau thanked all those who have worked tirelessly to ensure Jepngetich is brought back home.

“We are grateful to the local athletics community and those in the United States for the support they have extended to this family at this difficult time,” Kamau said. 

She further promised that AK will stand with the family as they prepare to give their daughter a befitting burial. 

“As AK, we once again express our condolences to family and friends of Joan. We will continue to stand with them as they give her a befitting send off,” she said.

Jepngetich passed away when the vehicle they were travelling in veered off the highway on Barstow, Galesburg and crashed into a tree.

The youngster died on the spot whereas two other occupants  — a man and woman aged 22 — passed away in hospital.

Speaking at the same time, Kipkurui Chepkwony, a family friend, described her demise as devastating to the whole community. 

“It is a big blow to us back home in Chebarbar.  We have not only lost an athlete but also a neighbour and a friend,” he said.

Chepkwony added: “I want to thank everyone who has supported us in this difficult moment. The Carl Sandburg college for ensuring that Joan is brought back home as well as the government for taking care of all clearance. To AK, we thank them for coordinating the local athletics community and those back in the United States.”

Jepngetich departed her rural home in Chebarbar location in Kapsabet last year on a scholarship to Iowa Central Community College.

She then transferred to Carl Sandburg where she was studying nursing, until her demise.

For her college, Jepngetich competed in the National Junior College Athletics Association (NJCAA) competitions.

 She boasted personal bests of 2:39.49 (800m), 5:16.60 (1500m), and 19:29.46 (5000m).

Her last race was the NJCAA Division II Cross Country Championships on November 11, where she finished 64th in the women’s race, clocking 20:32.2.

A month earlier, she had propelled the Sandburg women’s cross-country team to victory at the Arrowhead Conference Cross Country Championships in Kishwaukee, finishing second in 22:03.3.

Her body is at the Montezuma Funeral Home from where she will be transported to her rural home over the weekend, ahead of burial.

