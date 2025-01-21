Aston Villa sign Levante right-back Garcia - Capital Sports
Andres Garcia (Centre) after putting pen to paper. PHOTO/ASTON VILLA FC

English Premiership

Aston Villa sign Levante right-back Garcia

Published

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 21, 2025 – Aston Villa have completed the signing of full-back Andres Garcia from Levante.

The 21-year-old made his Levante debut in 2022 and made a further 46 appearances for the club, scoring four goals.

Three of those goals have been this season, with Garcia becoming a regular in Levante’s starting line-up.

Villa are reportedly set to pay a fee of about £6m with a further £1m in add-ons.

Garcia has predominantly played at right-back in his career but has also at times featured on the right wing.

He is Villa’s second signing of the window following the arrival of Donyell Malen from Borussia Dortmund for £19m.

Malen’s arrival compensated for the departure of Jaden Philogene to Ipswich Town in a £20m deal.

Villa, who are fifth in the 36-team Champions League table, face Monaco on Tuesday at 17:45 GMT.

In this article:
