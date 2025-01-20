Rashford not given up on playing for Man Utd again - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Manchester United forard Marcus Rashford

English Premiership

Rashford not given up on playing for Man Utd again

Published

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom, January 20, 2025 – Marcus Rashford has not abandoned all hope of playing for Manchester United again.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Rashford has not featured for United since being substituted in the Europa League victory over Viktoria Plzen on 12 December, after which his training performances were called into question by head coach Ruben Amorim.

The 27-year-old has been on the bench once in the intervening period, when he was an unused substitute in the 3-0 home defeat by Newcastle on 30 December.

Asked about Rashford in the wake of Sunday’s 3-1 loss to Brighton at Old Trafford, Amorim said “it’s his choice”, which led to speculation Rashford had asked not to be considered.

However, club sources do not believe that was what Amorim meant and feel the former Sporting boss was merely outlining Rashford’s future is in his own hands.

Sources close to the player have stressed Rashford wants to play for United and has no significant issue with Amorim and would play if he was called upon.

Rashford has been linked with a number of European clubs and the likelihood remains he will leave on loan before the current transfer window closes at the beginning of February.

It is not known how often Rashford has trained with the first time since his exile from Amorim’s matchday squad began.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

On Wednesday, cameras will be allowed into United’s Carrington training ground to film the first 15 minutes of the club’s pre-match session ahead of the key Europa League encounter with Rangers at Old Trafford.

Both clubs are currently in a coveted top eight spot, with United in seventh on 12 points and Rangers a point and a place behind.

However, 17th-placed Plzen, are just three points behind United with two games remaining and neither club is certain even of a play-off spot.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2025 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved