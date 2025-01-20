Harambee Stars fullback discharged from hospital after suffering concussion in league match

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, January 20, 2025 – Harambee Stars defender Vincent Harper has been discharged from hospital after he suffered a concussion during Saturday’s League One encounter between his Exeter City side and Birmingham at the West Midlands.

In a statement on X, the 24-year-old said he was back home after treatment at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

“Big thank you to all the staff at Birmingham FC and Exeter City for their help last night. As well as the staff at Queen Elizabeth Hospital. Glad to be back home,” Harper said.

The fullback was stretchered off the pitch, six minutes from time, after a clash with Birmingham’s Lyndon Dykes.

Exeter also revealed that Harper was discharged from hospital but would have to undergo the requisite concussion protocols.

“We are pleased to report that Vincent Harper has left the hospital. His tests came back negative, but he has a concussion so will follow the protocols. Thank you to everyone who took great care of him,” the club said on their X account.

Harper joined the side in June 2023 from National League side Eastleigh and has made 48 appearances in the third tier since then.

He has scored once thus far, a 4-4 draw against Crawley Town in December.

Harper was called up by former Harambee Stars head coach Engin Firat in October 2023 ahead of an international friendly against Russia.

The left-back was born in Kenya but moved to England at a young age; he holds both Kenyan and English citizenship.