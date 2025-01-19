Ogam star show leaves Gor staggering as Tusker solidy FKF Premier League lead

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, January 19, 2025 – Ryan Ogam scored twice as Tusker FC beat Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League defending champions Gor Mahia 2-1 at the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos on Sunday evening.

The brewers were out to claim the scalp of a second major team in less than three days, following Wednesday’s 1-0 win over Bandari FC.

On the other, K’Ogalo were in action for the first time this year, looking to pick up from their last match in which they won 1-0 against Kariobangi Sharks.

Coach Zedekiah ‘Zico’ Otieno’s charges indeed were the first to fire a salvo of note, Lawrence Juma launching a fierce shot from the centre of the park in the 11th minute.

However, Brian Opondo in Tusker goal was alert to the danger, getting down in time to smother the shot.

Four minutes later, the league’s top scorer, Ryan Ogam, was released early by a Fabian Adikiny pass only for the assistant referee to raise his flag for offside.

The No. 9 could have made it 1-0 in the 33rd minute, though, after being fed through by Dennis Wanjala.

Nonetheless, Gor captain Geoffery ‘Simiti’ Ochieng’ was quick to close down the gap and destabilise Ogam when he was just about to pull the trigger.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

KBL MD Mark Ocitti with Gor Mahia Chairman Ambrose Rachier at the Machakos Stadium

The second half resumed on the same entertaining note as the first one had ended.

Five minutes after the restart, Ogam finally got his 14th goal of the season.

The striker ran into space, substitute Dennis Oguta doing well to thread in a low cross, which Ogam latched on to, rounded Gor keeper Kevin Omondi before tapping into an open net.

It was a goal that left Gor wounded and awakened to the danger of losing their fifth game this season.

They responded immediately, Shariff Musa shooting over the bar when he had enough space in the box to do better.

The winger was lucky to have chanced upon Samuel Kapen’s throw in but could not turn well enough to get an accurate shot.

Faced with a race against time, K’Ogalo introduced Samuel Onyango, Bryceson Wangai and Enock Morrison for Kapen, Musa and Juma.

It was a change that paid dividends as they finally found the breakthrough in the 69th minute through Austin Odhiambo’s freekick.

The freekick was as a result of a foul on Onyango, who had conjured impressive skill to rid himself of George Kaddu only for the Ugandan to trip him.

Up stepped Odhiambo who curled a right-footed freekick into the left corner, which left Opondo stretching his arms desperately to save it but to no avail.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Nine minutes later, the creative midfielder had the chance to nick the winner when a long range pass from Morrison was miscontrolled by Thomas Teka in Tusker’s defence.

Odhiambo did well to chest the ball down but Tusker keeper Opondo was quick off his line to grab the ball off his feet before the attacker could take the shot.

It proved to be a vital save as Tusker got the winner with two minutes left on the clock.

A freekick from the right by Wanjala floated to the far left corner where Ogam was waiting to tap it into the net.

The win extends Tusker’s lead at the top of the standings to 33 points.