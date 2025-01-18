Monfils rolls back years to beat fourth seed Fritz

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MELBOURNE, Australia, January 18, 2025 – Gael Monfils rolled back the years with a fabulous performance to oust fourth seed Taylor Fritz and reach the Australian Open fourth round.

The 38-year-old Frenchman, known as a showman on the court, thrilled the crowd in a 3-6 7-5 7-6 (7-1) 6-4 win over his 27-year-old opponent.

After serving an ace to see out victory – his 24th of the match – Monfils danced in celebration before pumping his chest and roaring to each stand inside the Margaret Court Arena.

It continues a rich vein of form for Monfils, who became the oldest winner of an ATP Tour singles title with victory at the ASB Classic in Auckland earlier this month.

Victory over US Open runner-up Fritz means Monfils is the second oldest man since 1988 to reach the Australian Open fourth round.

Roger Federer is the oldest, having reached the semi-finals at Melbourne Park in 2020 aged 38 years and five months.

“I have a strong belief I can still do some damage,” Monfils said.

“He started strong but I felt I could move great today.”

Monfils’ victory came before his wife Elina Svitolina’s third-round tie against Jasmine Paolini on the same court.

“I think I warmed up the court for her,” Monfils joked to the crowd.

“She plays the world number four so it will be tough for her but I hope she will smash this one.”

Monfils will play either American 21st seed Ben Shelton or Italian 16th seed Lorenzo Musetti in the fourth round on Monday.