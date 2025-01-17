NBA: Gilgeous-Alexander's haul helps Thunder rout Cavs - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Photo/COURTESY

Basketball

NBA: Gilgeous-Alexander’s haul helps Thunder rout Cavs

Published

LOS ANGELES, USA, Jan 17 – Shai Gilgeous-Alexander produced a dazzling performance as the Oklahoma City Thunder avenged last week’s defeat by the Cleveland Cavaliers with a crushing victory.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The 26-year-old sunk 40 points in 29 minutes to help overwhelm the Cavaliers 134-114 at the Paycom Centre in Oklahoma City.

Canada’s Gilgeous-Alexander was helped by Luguentz Dort’s 22 points, while Jalen Williams added 19.

The result leaves the teams on identical 34-6 records at the top of their respective conferences.

“It’s the cream of the crop and obviously you want to test yourself against the best to find out where you really are,” said Gilgeous-Alexander.

“We tested ourselves and I think we passed.”

Elsewhere, DeMar DeRozan scored 31 points as the Sacramento Kings halted the Houston Rockets’ five-game winning streak with a 132-127 victory.

There were also wins for the Phoenix Suns over the Washington Wizards, the Indiana Pacers beat the Detroit Pistons and the Los Angeles Clippers cruised to victory over the Portland Trail Blazers.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2025 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved