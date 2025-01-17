NBA: Gilgeous-Alexander’s haul helps Thunder rout Cavs

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LOS ANGELES, USA, Jan 17 – Shai Gilgeous-Alexander produced a dazzling performance as the Oklahoma City Thunder avenged last week’s defeat by the Cleveland Cavaliers with a crushing victory.

The 26-year-old sunk 40 points in 29 minutes to help overwhelm the Cavaliers 134-114 at the Paycom Centre in Oklahoma City.

Canada’s Gilgeous-Alexander was helped by Luguentz Dort’s 22 points, while Jalen Williams added 19.

The result leaves the teams on identical 34-6 records at the top of their respective conferences.

“It’s the cream of the crop and obviously you want to test yourself against the best to find out where you really are,” said Gilgeous-Alexander.

“We tested ourselves and I think we passed.”

Elsewhere, DeMar DeRozan scored 31 points as the Sacramento Kings halted the Houston Rockets’ five-game winning streak with a 132-127 victory.

There were also wins for the Phoenix Suns over the Washington Wizards, the Indiana Pacers beat the Detroit Pistons and the Los Angeles Clippers cruised to victory over the Portland Trail Blazers.