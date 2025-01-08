Promising athlete Faith Chepchirchir provisionally suspended for alleged doping - Capital Sports
NAIROBI, Kenya, January 8, 2025 – The Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) have provisionally suspended Kenyan runner Faith Chepchirchir Kiprotich after she tested positive for the banned substance norandrosterone.

In a statement, the agency say they have issued a notice of allegation to the Lisbon Hyundai Half Marathon champion.

The 23-year-old is expected to respond to the allegation where she may admit culpability — and provide reasons for the same — or deny the same.

Norandrosterone is an anabolic steroid that has been banned by the World Anti Doping Agency (WADA) for the past 30 years.

It is thought to enhance performance by increasing muscle strength and endurance.

Career up in smoke

Chepchirchir clocked 1:10:33 to win in Portugal in October last year, in what was her second triumph of the season.

A month earlier, she had timed 52:10 to clinch the women’s 10 miles at the Tilburg Ten Miles in the Netherlands.

Her previous races also include the Great Chepsaita Cross Country in 2023, where she finished 14th in the women’s 8km after clocking 27:51.

She further finished fifth at the Lille 5km race in November 2023, timing 31:04.

Chepchirchir is the latest Kenyan athlete to fall under the AIU axe after Elijah Kipkosgei was provisionally suspended on December 20 last year for testing positive for Triamcinolone acetonide.

