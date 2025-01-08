'It's tricky, they fly a lot' - Arteta on EFL Cup balls - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Arsenal
Arsenal
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta. PHOTO/Arsenal/X

English Premiership

‘It’s tricky, they fly a lot’ – Arteta on EFL Cup balls

Published

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 7, 2025 – Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta still believes his side can reach the Carabao Cup final – but says his players must first master the “tricky” ball used in the competition.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The Gunners were beaten 2-0 by Newcastle in Tuesday’s semi-final first leg after goals from Alexander Isak and Anthony Gordon.

Arsenal had 23 shots during the match but just three were on target, as Gabriel Martinelli struck the post and Kai Havertz headed a simple chance wide.

When he was asked about the missed chances in his post-match news conference, Arteta said he would not tell his players to change anything, but did mention the impact the ball had.

“We kicked a lot of balls over the bar, and it’s tricky that these balls fly a lot so there’s details that we can do better,” he said.

“But at the end that’s gone – there’s no way back, it’s about the next game and that’s our world, the reality is our world.

“It’s just half-time. When I see the team play, and how we deal with a lot of situations and play against a very good team, I must say I have full belief that we can go out there and do it.”

Prior to the defeat by Newcastle, the Gunners had scored 11 goals in three EFL Cup ties so far this season.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The ball in the competition is made by Puma, while the ball used in the Premier League is manufactured by Nike.

“It’s just different,” said Arteta when asked to go into more detail about the ball.

“It’s very different to a Premier League ball, and you have to adapt to that because it flies different.

“When you touch it the grip is very different as well, so you adapt to that.”

Does Arteta have a point?

While Arsenal were made to pay for their wayward finishing against the Magpies, the numbers from their previous three ties in this year’s competition do not suggest the ball has been too much of a problem for them.

They thrashed Bolton 5-1 in their opening game, before beating Preston 3-0 and Crystal Palace 3-2 to reach the last four.

Their shooting stats in the EFL Cup are also broadly similar to both the Premier League and Champions League, with Adidas manufacturing the ball used in Europe’s elite club competition.

  • Before Tuesday’s semi-final first leg, 27 of Arsenal’s 51 shots in the EFL Cup this season were on target – an average of 53%.
  • In the Premier League, 102 of Arsenal’s 197 shots have been on target – an average of 52%.
  • In the Champions League, 33 of Arsenal’s 57 shots have been on target – an average of 58%.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2024 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved