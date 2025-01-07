West Ham weighing up whether to sack Lopetegui - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Former Spain and Real Madrid boss Lopetegui joined Wolves in November, replacing Bruno Lage, with the club bottom of the Premier League and helped them stay in the top flight, finishing 13th.

English Premiership

West Ham weighing up whether to sack Lopetegui

Published

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 7, 2025 – West Ham are considering whether to sack Julen Lopetegui and have held talks with Graham Potter about possibly replacing the Spaniard.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Hammers sources have denied Lopetegui has already been dismissed but accept the former Real Madrid and Spain coach is under huge pressure.

Lopetegui, 58, was on the brink of being sacked prior to last month’s home game with Wolves. But victory in that match triggered a four-game unbeaten run, West Ham’s best of the season.

However, a humiliating 5-0 home defeat by Liverpool was followed by a 4-1 loss at Manchester City to leave West Ham 14th in the table, seven points above the relegation zone.

West Ham’s technical director Tim Steidten has been pictured talking to former Chelsea and Brighton boss Potter, who has previously been linked with the Hammers job.

The photograph has been circulated on social media. Sources have said it is a recent picture but this has not been independently verified.

Lopetegui was brought to West Ham in the summer to succeed David Moyes, who left at the end of his contract. However, the former Wolves boss has not been able to improve either the team’s performance or style, for which Moyes was heavily criticised.

Former Ostersund and Swansea boss Potter has not held a managerial role since he was sacked after less than seven months in charge of Chelsea in April 2023.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Potter, who had been linked with succeeding Sir Gareth Southgate as England boss, said he was “ready” to return to club management in September.

Club officials have privately confirmed Steidten is no longer working out of the club’s training ground, in a move that has echoes of the split between Moyes and the former Bayer Leverkusen technical director towards the end of last season.

West Ham sources said that decision is to allow Steidten to work on transfer targets for the current window. West Ham need a striker after skipper Jarrod Bowen suffered a broken foot and Michail Antonio sustained serious injuries in a car crash last month.

The club’s next game is at Aston Villa in the FA Cup third round on Friday. No clarity has been offered on if Lopetegui will be in charge at Villa Park.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2024 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved