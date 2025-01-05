Spurs sign Czech goalkeeper Kinsky for £12.5m - Capital Sports
New Tottenham goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky. TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR X

Spurs sign Czech goalkeeper Kinsky for £12.5m

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 5, 2025 – Tottenham have signed 21-year-old Czech goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky from Slavia Prague in a deal worth about £12.5m.

Spurs have been without first-choice keeper Guglielmo Vicario since he fractured an ankle on 24 November during the 4-0 win over Manchester City.

Fraser Forster has been deputising for Vicario, but he missed Saturday’s 2-1 defeat by Newcastle with illness, which led to a debut for 25-year-old Brandon Austin.

Spurs have only won two of their past 11 games and are 12th in the Premier League.

Kinsky has agreed a deal until 2031 and the move is subject to the granting of international clearance and a work permit.

After joining from Dukla Prague in 2021, he spent some time on loan before establishing himself at Slavia.

The Czech Republic Under-21 player has made 29 appearances for Slavia this season and kept 14 clean sheets.

