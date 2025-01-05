'Difficult in his shoes' - Ancelotti defends Vinicius Jr - Capital Sports
Vinicius Jr brought to tears

English Premiership

‘Difficult in his shoes’ – Ancelotti defends Vinicius Jr

Published

MADRID, Spain, January 5, 2025 – Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti says the club are hopeful Vinicius Jr will avoid suspension after defending the Brazilian following his red card against Valencia.

The forward, 24, was sent off for slapping goalkeeper Stole Dimitrievski during Real’s 2-1 win at Valencia in La Liga on Friday.

Real are set to appeal Vinicius Jr’s dismissal and Ancelotti said: “It wasn’t a red, it was a yellow, and that’s why we hope he will not face any suspension.”

Vinicius Jr has faced racist abuse during his time in Spain.

Three Valencia fans were sent to prison earlier this year for racially abusing the 24-year-old during a La Liga match at the Mestalla Stadium in May 2023.

“It’s difficult being in his shoes,” added boss Ancelotti.

“It’s not easy to endure everything he goes through, including the insults. It’s not simple, but he’s trying to improve.

“He’s upset about it and has apologised [to his team-mates].

“We need to look ahead. We hope he won’t face a suspension.”

Madrid face Deportiva Minera in the last 32 of the Copa del Rey on Monday.

