Kyrgios in ‘throbbing’ pain after singles comeback

BRISBANE, Australia, December 31 – Nick Kyrgios says he is unsure whether he will be fit enough to compete at the Australian Open after his first singles match in 18 months left him in “throbbing” pain.

The 29-year-old Australian feared he would not be able to resume his career following surgery on a wrist injury in September 2023.

After making his competitive comeback in the Brisbane doubles alongside Novak Djokovic, Kyrgios returned to the singles court on Tuesday with a narrow defeat by huge-serving Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard.

Kyrgios showed plenty of positive signs as he was edged out 7-6 (7-2) 6-7 (4-7) 7-6 (7-3) by the 21-year-old Frenchman.

But there was also concern as he had treatment on the right wrist where he ruptured the scapholunate ligament and needed reconstructive surgery.

“After today I’m super excited for the Australian Open. If I’m able to play, I’m able to play. But the reality kind of set in for me,” said Kyrgios.

“That’s a best-of-three match with my wrist. If I’m able to [play], not only is a Grand Slam mentally really draining, it’s physically a grind.

“I think I almost need a miracle, and I need, like, the stars to align for my wrist to hold up in a Grand Slam for sure.”

The Australian Open in Melbourne starts on 12 January.

Backed again by an exuberant and partisan home crowd, Kyrgios showed plenty of the talent which enabled him to reach the Wimbledon final in 2022.

The former world number 13, who won in the doubles alongside one-time nemesis Djokovic on Monday, showed the injury problems have not weakened his serve – which has always been one of his biggest assets.

Kyrgios did not drop a service game against the 31st-ranked Mpetshi Perricard, saving the two break points which he faced.

But his problem was Mpetshi Perricard – a 6ft 8in serving machine who had a startling climb from outside the top 200 in the ATP rankings last season – served even bigger.

Mpetshi Perricard hit 36 aces and won 89% of his first-serve points as he also saved two break points.

“For me, honestly, it was a great match, considering I hadn’t played in 18 months. And to put myself in a winning position was exciting,” said Kyrgios.

“It was just good to be back out there and to say that I can still play a level against someone like that who is coming off the best year of their career and only getting better.”

Later on Tuesday, 24-time major champion Djokovic moved into the second round with an assured performance in his first singles match since October.

The 37-year-old Serb, who will be coached by the recently retired Andy Murray at the Australian Open, looked sharp in a 6-3 6-3 win over Australian wildcard Rinky Hijikata.

“To start off the new season with a win is very important,” said Djokovic, who is bidding for the 100th singles title of his career.

“Rinky made me work hard for the win.”