Delap can be important player for England – Maresca

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 29 – Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca believes Ipswich striker Liam Delap, who he coached in Manchester City’s academy, can become “an important player for England”.

The 21-year-old has been one of the Tractor Boys’ standout players on their return to the Premier League, scoring six goals to date in his first full season in the top flight.

Delap, son of former Premier League midfielder Rory Delap, joined Ipswich on a permanent transfer in the summer from Manchester City’s academy in a deal worth up to £20m.

“Liam is a fantastic player, and also for his age,” said Maresca. “I think we spent one year together and he scored [about] 22 to 24 goals. He is a very good striker.

“England have many good players, many good strikers [but] he’s working hard off the ball and on the ball, understands the game and can score goals. I think he can be an important player for England.”

Delap scored 35 goals in 36 games for City’s Under-21s and previously spent time on loan at Championship sides Stoke City, Preston North End and Hull City, before opting to leave City in the summer to gain consistent first-team football.

He is yet to make his national team debut but has played 10 times for England Under-21s, scoring twice after previously playing for every national age grade side.

The Tractor Boys, who sit 19th in Premier League and three points off safety, host Chelsea on Monday.