Samitsi FC to Battle Soy United at the Karamoja Super Cup Finals

KAKAMEGA, Kenya, Dec 27 – The sixth edition of the Karamoja Super Cup is set to culminate this weekend at the Samitsi Grounds, Kakamega, with home-team Samitsi FC taking on FKF Division One side Soy United in the men’s category, with Kimangeti Queens and Iron Ladies doing battle in the women’s category.

Betika, through its community engagement initiative -Betika Na Community- has once again partnered with the Karamoja Super Cup as the title sponsor, to offer not only financial support but also provide equipment and kits to all the teams that participated from the preliminary stages of the tournament which kicked off earlier in the month.

Winners in the men’s final will take home KES 500,000 with the second and third-placed teams earning KES 250,000 and KES 100,000 respectively. In the women’s division, the winners will be awarded KES 250,000 while the first and second runners-up will be given KES 150,000 and KES 100,000 in that order.

Two-time winners, Samitsi FC, will be looking to reclaim the title they last won in 2021 while Soy United will aim for their maiden title.

Samitsi FC won the inaugural edition in 2019 with Mugai FC clinching the title in the second edition in 2020. Samitsi FC made it two titles in 2021, with Lirhembe Arsenal and Chambeli FC emerging champions in 2022 and 2023 respectively.

On their way to the final, Samitsi FC triumphed over last year’s winners Chombeli FC in the semis, winning by a solitary goal in the hard-fought match. On their part, Soy United overcame Milimani FC 4-2 in the post-match penalty shootout after playing to a barren draw in regular time to book their slot in the final.

Kimangeti Queens and Iron Ladies edged out Samitsi Queens 2-0 and Makhima Queens 1-0 respectively.

Reflecting on the upcoming finals on Saturday, organizer Bram Karamoja said: “When I started this tournament, my focus was to empower the youth from where I came from. We have since grown and expanded, not just in terms of the number of teams that take place but also what they receive. It is not just about football, it is also a chance to empower the locals.”

Betika Group CEO Mutua Mutava said: “We have had a very sporty year and are happy to be back to Samitsi Grounds to witness the finals of a tournament that has been a huge success. We believe in the transformative power of sports in communities, so we always want to get involved in such initiatives.”

This year’s edition has also seen the return of Volleyball for both men and ladies after missing out last year.

It will be the third time that Volleyball has been included in the tournament, the other two being 2021 and 2022. Group action served off on December 25, 2024, with the finals set to be played on Saturday, December 28.

Elsewhere, the finals of the 14th edition of the Chris Oguso Tournament, are set to take place on Sunday at the Mahanga Sports Grounds, Vihiga.