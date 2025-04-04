Ruiru Sports Club to host KLGU Open for first time in history

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, April 4, 2025 – All roads lead to Ruiru Sports Club as top lady golfers from around the region battle for honours at the Kenya Ladies Golf Union (KLGU) Open from April 4-6 (this weekend).

This Golfer of the year’s (GOTY) thrilling edition introduces an exciting new format with a 36-hole subsidiary event running alongside the 54-hole World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR) tournament.

Lady Captain Rodah Mukami says the course is in top shape.

“Players will have a fantastic experience. This being the first time for the ladies in Ruiru makes it even more special. We as a club are ready to make it a memorable event,” she remarked.

This subsidiary event aims to provide more opportunities for competitive play, allowing a broader field of golfers to experience the intensity and prestige of the KLGU Open.

Njoro Golf Club’s Mercy Nyanchama, who has been the GOTY Champion three years in a row has confirmed participation and looks forward to maintaining the status.

“I’m hoping to play well at Ruiru and excited to participate in this weekend. This is a

fantastic opportunity to not only enjoy the sport but also connect with fellow golfers and I’m looking forward to a day of good competition, camaraderie and of course, some great golf,” Nyanchama said.

Nyanchama and Eldoret Golf Club’s former Lady Captain Esther Chumo are currently tied on first slot with 20 points each followed by Golf Park Golf Club’s Margaret Njoki sitting third on 18 points.

Chumo and Njoki are hot on Nyanchama’s heels as they prepare to battle it out at this prestigious KLGU Open Meeting and salivate to scoop more GOTY points.

Apart from stiff challenges among the locals that includes the tournament’s defending champion Joyce Wanjiru of Kiambu Golf Club, the ladies will return to the course also facing stiff competition with elite amateur players from Tanzania and Uganda.

And with the best of East Africa’s golfing talent converging in Ruiru, the stage is set for a showdown that could see Wanjiru’s reign challenged by hungry newcomers’ eagerness to claim the title.