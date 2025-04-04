House warming alert! Mwamba to host first-ever tie at Goan Institute

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, April 4, 2025 – Mwamba RFC are set to host their first-ever match at their new home at the Goan Institute on April 26.

The Forest Road venue will be the scene for the women’s Kenya Cup final between Kulabu and arch-rivals Impala RFC.

The 1983 Kenya Cup champions confirmed the development on their social media handles following the relocation of the match from the initial venue — the RFUEA Grounds.

Furthermore, the venue will host the Mwamba Cup finals between Mombasa RFC and Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) Cougars on the same day.

Mwamba signed a partnership deal with the institute on December 16 last year, to enable them play their home matches at the venue.

This came amid over eight years of homelessness after the club were forced to relocate from their Railways Grounds due to the construction of the Nairobi Green Terminus.

Kulabu women will hope that the change in venue will swing the Kenya Cup tie in their direction against the Gazelles.

John Oduk’s charges strolled into the final without breaking a sweat after their would-be opponents in the semis — Rongo University — failed to show up.

On the other hand, Impala brushed aside Kenya Harlequin 28-8 to book a date with their rivals.

Mwamba will be chasing for a fourth successive Kenya Cup crown, having won since the first edition of the league in 2022.