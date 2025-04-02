'Not the moment' to discuss Sancho's future - Maresca - Capital Sports
2R5YNJE London, UK. 03rd June, 2023. 03 Jun 2023 - Manchester City v Manchester United - Emirates FA Cup Final - Wembley Stadium Manchester United's Jadon Sancho during the 2023 FA Cup Final. Picture Credit: Mark Pain/Alamy Live News

English Premiership

‘Not the moment’ to discuss Sancho’s future – Maresca

Published

LONDON, England, April 2, 2025 – Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca says Jadon Sancho “could do better” but insists it is “not the moment” to discuss the player’s future.

His comments follow reports the forward could return to Manchester United once his loan spell with the Blues is over at the end of the season.

The 25-year-old winger joined Chelsea on loan with a £25m obligation to buy but it has since emerged that there is a £5m penalty clause if they opt against signing him.

Sancho has scored just twice in 29 games since joining Chelsea and is on an 18-game goal drought in all competitions.

When asked if he wanted to sign Sancho permanently, Maresca said: “I’m completely focused about nine games, two months to go, I’m completely focused about that. Then what happens in summer, we’ll see.

“The Jadon situation doesn’t change. In terms of numbers, he could do better, no doubt. It is not just about Jadon but we have more players in the same situation.”

Maresca also addressed news that he cancelled a day off for first-team players not picked for international duty in March after they were beaten 3-0 by their Under-21s at the training ground.

He said the players fell short of his “high standards” but then played down the situation by adding it was “nothing” and it was “normal for the players to be relaxed” during the international break.

Chelsea host Tottenham in the Premier League on Thursday and Maresca’s squad is boosted by the return from injury of Cole Palmer, Nicolas Jackson and Noni Madueke.

The Italian said: “They are all good. It is good news. When they are not there for different reasons then we struggle.

“That is exactly what happened when we had five or six unbelievable months and then six or seven injuries in a row and lost something. It is good to finish with all of them.”

However, midfielder Romeo Lavia has a “small problem” and is a major doubt to face Ange Postecoglou’s team.

