Ancelotti testifies in court over tax charges - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Real Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti.

Football

Ancelotti testifies in court over tax charges

Published

MADRID, Spain, April 2, 2025 – Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti said he “never thought about committing fraud” as he testified in court in Spain over tax evasion charges.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The former Chelsea and Everton boss is accused of failing to pay 1m euros (£830,000) in tax on his Real salary during his first spell in charge from 2013 to 2015.

Ancelotti began his second stint at Real in 2021.

Prosecutors are seeking a prison term of four years nine months and a fine of 3.2m euros (£2.7m).

The Italian is accused of paying tax only on his Real salary and omitting income from image rights on his tax returns.

“For me, everything was in order,” Ancelotti told the Provincial Court of Madrid.

Ancelotti said he was offered a net salary of 6m euros (£5.1m) by Real and that he left the structure of it to his financial advisors.

“I thought it was quite normal because at that time all the players and the previous coach had [done the same],” he said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“For coaches [image rights] don’t mean the same as they do for players because they don’t sell shirts.”

Several high-profile figures in Spanish football have been charged with tax evasion in recent years.

Barcelona forward Lionel Messi was fined 252,000 euros in 2017 after initially being given a 21-month prison sentence.

In 2019 Real striker Cristiano Ronaldo accepted an 18.8m euro fine following an out-of-court settlement and Jose Mourinho was fined 2.2m euros relating to tax charges during his time as Real manager from 2011-12.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2025 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved