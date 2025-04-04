Shabana winger Omuri praying to make the cut for Afcon Under 20

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, April 4, 2025 – Shabana FC youngster Ezekiah Omuri is eager to make the final squad for this month’s Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) Under 20 in Egypt.

Omuri says it will be a great achievement for him to represent the country on such a big stage as the continental competition.

“It will be a great achievement because playing for the national team is a dream for every player. The Afcon Under 20 is a very big tournament and then after that we have the World Cup (in Chile). It is a great opportunity for young players like us and more so if we play well, it exposes us to better opportunities,” the youngster said.

Omuri is part of a 30-man team that have been undergoing training under coach Salim Babu in readiness for the continental showpiece.

It is the latest in a meteoric rise for the winger who has increasingly staked his place in Tore Bobe’s starting XI.

Having lost Matthew Tegisi to Tanzanian side Pamba Jiji, the Glamour Boys have been slowly easing the youngster into the side, to great effect.

So far, he has scored two goals for Peter Okidi’s side, against Sofapaka and title chasers Tusker FC.

It is an output that has filled his tutors at Shabana with confidence that he can go on to a colourful career.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

First things first, Omuri has his work cut out to impress Babu considering the plethora of talent at the disposal of the tactician.

It is so far, so good for the youngster.

“The training has gone on well…everybody is in good shape and competition is high. Of course, there are a lot of wingers vying for the same position but at the end of the day it is the coaches who will determine the ones to make the final team,” he said.

Omuri has thus far featured in two build-up matches for the Junior Stars, a 4-0 thrashing of Ulinzi Stars and a 1-1 draw with Kariobangi Sharks on Wednesday and Thursday respectively.