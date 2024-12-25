Francis Kimanzi returns as Harambee Stars coach for Mapinduzi Cup

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 25 – The newly elected Football Kenya Federation (FKF) office has hired Francis Kimanzi as the Harambee Stars head coach on an interim, to lead Kenya’s squad for the Mapinduzi Cup in Dar es Salaam from January 3-13.

Kimanzi last coached the national team four years ago, after taking over on an interim when his predecessor Sebastien Migne, who he was an assistant to, left his role.

Kimanzi will lead an all new technical bench, with his long time ally Zedekiah Otieno, the current Gor Mahia interim coach, and Mathare United’s John Kamau as his two assistants.

Former Kenyan international Arnold Origi has been named as a goalkeeper trainer in the team.

The changes sweep away almost the entire technical bench that was headed by Engin Firat who resigned immediately after Hussein Mohammed took charge as FKF boss. The only two remaining members from that coaching team is Team Manager Jectan Oitang’or and doctor Wycliffe Makanga.

Kimanzi has gone for familiar faces he has worked with before. He has previously worked with Zico in the national team, and has also worked with Michael Igendia, the physio and perfomance analyst at both the national team and during his time as Wazito FC head coach.

Kimanzi has already called up the squad that goes into camp for the Mapinduzi Cup, which Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania will use as a preparatory pad for next year’s Africa Nations Championship.

The coaching team has gone for continuity, with a majority of players called in being those who were part of Firat’s larger squad for the last two years.

Among the new faces called up include Tusker’s Shaphan Siwa, Shabana’s Darius Msagha and Brian Michira, Nairobi United’s Isaac Omweri, Ben Stanley Omondi of Kakamega Homeboyz as well as Bandari’s Beja Nyamawi.

Provisional Harambee Stars Squad

Goalkeepers

Byrne Omondi (Bandari FC), Farouk Shikalo (KCB FC), Sebastian Wekesa (Kariobangi Sharks)

Defenders

Brian Okoth (Kenya Police FC), Charles Momanyi (Tusker FC), Hanif Wesonga (KCB FC), Alphonce Omija (Gor Mahia FC), Sylvester Owino (Gor Mahia FC), Abud Omar (Kenya Police FC), Ronney Onyango (Gor Mahia FC), Siraj Mohammed (Bandari FC), Baron Ochieng (Sofapaka FC), Ronald Sichenje (AFC Leopards), Daniel Sakari (Kenya Police FC)

Midfielders

Chris Erambo (Tusker FC), Marvin Nabwire (Kenya Police FC), Musa Katimbi (Kenya Police FC), Michael Mutinda (KCB FC), Boniface Muchiri (Ulinzi Stars FC), Ben Stanley Omondi (Kakamega Homeboyz), Brian Michira (Shabana FC), Ovella Ochieng (AFC Leopards), David Okoth (Kenya Police FC), Isaac Omweri (Nairobi United FC), James Kinyanjui (KCB FC), Samuel Kapen (Gor Mahia FC), Darius Msagah (Shabana FC), Victor Omune (AFC Leopards). Kenneth Muguna (Kenya Police FC), Shafan Siwa (Tusker FC), Austine Odhiambo (Gor Mahia).

Strikers

Ryan Ogam (Tusker FC), Francis Kahiro (KCB FC), Beja Nyamawi (Bandari FC), Sydney Lokale (AFC Leopards), Moses Shumah (Kakamega Homeboyz)

Interim Technical Bench

Francis Kimanzi (Head Coach) John Kamau, Zedekiah Otieno (Assistant Coaches) Arnold Origi (Goalkeeper Coach) Mikael Igediah (Fitness Technology) Wycliff Makanga (Team Doctor), Noel Mandi (Physiotherapist)