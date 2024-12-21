Githurai All-Stars successfully retain Sakaja Super Cup title

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 21 – Defending champions Githurai All Stars rallied from a goal down to pip Kawasaki 2-1 to retain the Sakaja Super Cup at Dandora Stadium on Friday.

However in the women’s category, Shrink Park Starlets won via a disqualification of their rivals South C Queens for fielding ineligible players in the semi finals to walk away with Ksh1 million.

The men’s match was a repeat of last year’s finals where Githurai All Stars met Kawasaki in the finals and won.

The match kicked off with a fast paced speed which was punctuated by a tale of miser chances in the opening minutes.

Sedrin Achweya broke the deadlock in the 17th minute by

dribbling past the Githurai defenders after controlling a cross in the box from Hector Madegwa to beat goalie Ishmael Otieno with a low shot.

Ten minutes later, Madegwa was on the mark for Kawasaki by looping the ball over Githurai goalkeeper but was ruled offside to the relief of the defending champions.

Edwin N’gang’a put the defending champions on level terms by deflecting capitalizing on a defensive blunder by Collins Otieno to tip the ball over the Kawasaki custodian Kassim Maanga to equalise in the 50th minute.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The tension packed saw the match get physical with Kawasaki’s Robert Sande receiving the first booking of the match with a yellow card after a dangerous tackle on Kennedy Odhiambo in the 61st minute.

The tackle resulted to Odhiambo being stretchered off the field with an injury and got replaced by Douglas Nyaosi.

Kawasaki were reduced to ten men after Lennon Amugoza was given marching orders with a straight red card in the 77th minute for using abusive language against the referee.

Before the dust settled down, Hasan Masoud scored from a goal mouth melee from a corner to seal Kawasaki’s fate and have Githurai retain the title in the 82nd minute.

Githurai were gifted with Ksh3 million winner’s prize money as Kawasaki settled for Ksh2 million set aside for the runners up.

In a post match interview, Githurai All Stars captain Kelvin Njuguna said it was unbelievable that they fought from behind to win.

“That goal scared us but we got composed and took the game to their half and that’s why we won,’ he said.

Njuguna attributed the win to God and said it will motivate them in tackling the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) division 2 league they are featuring.

Kawasaki team manager Garang Maingi accepted the results and said they will live to fight for another day.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Awards

Most Valuable player: Robert Sunday (Kawasaki)

Most Promising player: Jermaine Mukhatia (Shauri Moyo United)

Best Goalkeeper: Ishmael Otieno (Githurai All Stars)

Best fan base: Shauri Moyo United