Lionesses re-energised? KCB keen on league title after success at Kipchumba Karori Tourney

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, December 16 – Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) ladies volleyball team captain Edith Wisa believes they have turned a corner in their season after winning the Kipchumba Karori International Volleyball Tournament over the weekend.

Wisa says they want to carry on their newfound excellent form into the league, which resumes in January.

“As players we were able to pick ourselves up, recollect and get back into the system. Having won this tournament, we are so grateful; it is a huge morale booster as we get back into the league for the next round of matches,” Wisa said.

The bankers secured their first silverware of the season, outclassing Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) 3-1 (27-25, 25-16, 18-25, 28-25) in a thrilling final in Eldoret on Sunday.

They have been wishy washy in their Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) Division 1 title defence, falling to their archrivals Kenya Prisons and Kenya Pipeline.

At last month’s second leg of the league at the Nyayo Stadium, they lost 3-2 on both occasions to the wardresses and the oil merchants.

Over the weekend, they exerted revenge over Pipeline, beating them in straight sets (25-23, 25-19, 25-22) in the semis to secure their slot in the final.

It was triple delight for coach Japheth Munala’s charges as high school graduates, Terry Tata and Fridah Boke, were crowned most valuable player (MVP) and best setter, respectively.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Wisa waxed lyrical over the duo, describing them as mature beyond their young ages.

“A huge congratulations to them…coming straight from high school and winning these individual awards, it’s so encouraging for them. We have just been training with them for two weeks. My encouragement to them is let this not be the last one but the beginning of the good things to come for them,” she said.

To all her teammates, Wisa has warned them not to rest on their laurels, pointing out their opponents will be coming hard against them in the league.

“I would like to appreciate them all for working extra hard…the sleepless nights and hard work in training has finally paid off. Let us not relent; let us keep working because the league is still on. There’s still a long way to go. Let us not relax even as we go for the festive season…let’s keep pushing because we need to defend our title,” she said.