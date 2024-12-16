England and Wales drawn in same tough Euro 2025 group - Capital Sports
England won a women's major football tournament for the first time by beating Germany in the Euro 2022 final

Football

England and Wales drawn in same tough Euro 2025 group

Published

LAUSANNE, Switzerland, December 16 – Defending champions England and debutants Wales have been drawn in the same group for Euro 2025 in Switzerland, with France and the Netherlands joining them.

The Lionesses were in pot two for the draw so were always going to face either hosts Switzerland or one of the other top teams. They avoided being in the same group as 2023 World Cup winners Spain or eight-time Euros winners Germany but still face a tough assignment before the knockout stage.

England and Wales will meet in the final round of Group D fixtures on Sunday, 13 July in St Gallen.

Sarina Wiegman’s Lionesses are ranked fourth in the world, Wales are 30th, the Netherlands are 10th and France are 11th.

The draw means Wiegman must face her native Netherlands, who she led to victory at Euro 2017 and a runner-up finish at the 2019 World Cup.

Rhian Wilkinson’s Wales beat the Republic of Ireland 3-2 on aggregate in a play-off to reach their first major women’s tournament.

England booked their place by finishing as runners-up in their qualification group, behind France.

The 16-team European Championship takes place across eight venues in Switzerland from 2-27 July.

Prize money has more than doubled for the tournament, with the total pot now standing at £34m (41m euros), a 156% increase from Euro 2022.

Euro 2025 group stage draw in full

Group A: Switzerland, Norway, Iceland, Finland.

Group B: Spain, Portugal, Belgium, Italy.

Group C: Germany, Poland, Denmark, Sweden.

Group D: France, EnglandWales, Netherlands.

Euro 2025 match dates

  • Group stage matchday one: 2-5 July
  • Group stage matchday two: 6-9 July
  • Group stage matchday three: 10-13 July
  • Quarter-finals: 16-19 July
  • Semi-finals: 22-23 July
  • Final: 27 July

