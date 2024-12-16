Ekalale eager to make Kenya proud on her second home in Japan

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, December 16 – Japan-based Hellen Ekalale says her ultimate dream is to represent Kenya at next year’s World Championships, which will be held in her second home, that is Tokyo.

Ekalale says the prospect of donning the Team Kenya singlet while running in familiar territory is motivating her to work hard towards securing qualification.

“Of course, that is a very huge motivation for me. I have tried very hard in the past to secure qualification to major international competitions but I’ve never been successful. Next year, I am praying to get the ticket to represent our country in Tokyo and will work hard for the same,” the 25-year-old said.

Ekalale is further confident of making the podium in Japan, noting that it would be the stuff of dreams for her to win a medal for Kenya on a soil she has come to call home.

“I think so…that I am based in Japan, I think that’s an advantage that would work for me. It would make me so happy to win a medal for my country, especially considering the competition will be held in Tokyo,” she said.

Should she make the final team to the global championships, Ekalale will be flying the national flag for the second time in her career.

Her debut came at the 2018 World Under 20 Championships in Tampere, Finland, where she clocked 15:45.07 to finish fifth in the women’s 5000m.

One of her teammates on that occasion was Beatrice Chebet who has gone on to a medal-laden career, winning the Olympic 5000m and 10,000m title, World Cross Country Championships, in addition to smashing the world record for the 25-lap race.

Ekalale says she looks up to her agemate’s exploits as the full measure she needs to reach in her own career.

“Indeed, she has gone ahead to succeed in her career and do great things. She is truly an inspiration to many, including I,” she said.

The Toyota Running Company athlete’s success are also not anything to be sniffed at, particularly in Japan where she has been walking the track and field like a colossus.

She has won nine out of the 13 races she has competed in in Japan while making the podium in 11 of those.

Ekalale couldn’t have closed her season any better than with victory at the fifth leg of the Athletics Kenya (AK) Cross Country Series in Ol Kalou on Saturday.

She clocked 35:53.1 to win the senior women’s 10km, ahead of Christine Njoki (36:25.1) and Joylin Cherotich (37:13.1) in second and third respectively.