Guardiola ‘not going to manage another club team’

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom, December 11 – Pep Guardiola has said Manchester City will be his final managerial job in club football before he “maybe” coaches a national team.

The former Barcelona and Bayern Munich boss has won 15 major trophies since taking charge of City in 2016.

The 53-year-old Spaniard was approached in the summer about the possibility of becoming England manager, but last month signed a two-year contract extension with City until 2027.

Speaking to celebrity chef Dani Garcia on YouTube, Guardiola did not indicate when he intends to step down at City but said he would not return to club football – in the Premier League or overseas.

“I’m not going to manage another team,” he said.

“I’m not talking about the long-term future, but what I’m not going to do is leave Manchester City, go to another country, and do the same thing as now.

“I wouldn’t have the energy. The thought of starting somewhere else, all the process of training and so on. No, no, no. Maybe a national team, but that’s different.

“I want to leave it and go and play golf, but I can’t [if he takes a club job]. I think stopping would do me good.”

City have won just once since Guardiola extended his contract – and once in nine games since beating Southampton on 26 October.

That victory came at home to Nottingham Forest last Wednesday, but was followed by a 2-2 draw at Crystal Palace at the weekend.

The Blues visit Juventus next in the Champions League on Wednesday (20:00 GMT), before hosting Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday (16:30).

“Right now we are not in the position – when we have had the results of the last seven, eight games – to talk about winning games in plural,” said Guardiola at his pre-match news conference.

“We have to win the game and not look at what happens in the next one yet.”